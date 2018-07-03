Fort Bend ISD adopts $634.6 million budget

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees adopted a $634.6 million budget for the 2018-19 school year at its June 18 meeting.

The $634,633,006 budget is $8,360 per student, with the projected student enrollment for the upcoming school year at 75,909.

Due to a projected decrease in state funding, the budget reflects a reduction of administrative and utility costs. It also includes the costs associated with the opening of Ronald Thornton Middle School, and reflects some cost savings associated with the consolidation of some bilingual and prekindergarten programs.

About 80 percent of the budget is allocated to instruction and support, including guidance counseling, health and social work services, and co- and extra-curricular programming, while 17 percent is dedicated to the safety of students, the upkeep of the district’s facilities, student transportation, and technology. The resulting 3 percent is allocated for administrative costs.

The budget was developed under the recently adopted tax rate, $1.32 per $100 valuation, though the board will formally adopt a tax rate this fall.

Amid the budget process, Fort Bend ISD was again lauded for its fiscal responsibility, earning a high mark from TX Smart Schools. The district earned a four-and-a-half star rating for 2018.

TX Smart Schools uses academic, financial, and demographic information to analyze school districts in Texas to indicate districts’ academic progress. FBISD was given a high rating due its high student achievement and low expenditures per student.

“We work really hard to be good stewards of taxpayer funds. It is always gratifying to receive third party verification of our efforts,” said Steven Bassett, the district’s chief financial officer.

For more information and to see how Fort Bend ISD compares to other districts of comparable size, visit txsmartschools.org.