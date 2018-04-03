Fort Bend ISD announces summer school dates, course offerings

Fort Bend ISD will offer various summer school programs in 2018 to meet students’ academic needs at the elementary, middle and high school levels.

This summer, high school summer school programs will be offered at Kempner High School. All middle school programs will be offered at Austin High School, and elementary summer school will take place at Armstrong and Oyster Creek elementaries.

Details about the registration process, course offerings and tuition can also be found on the District’s summer school webpage.

High school summer school programs

Two high school general summer school sessions will be offered at Kempner High School, 14777 Voss Road, Sugar Land. Session I will take place June 11-28 and Session II will take place July 9-26.

High school students attending the original credit program will attend classes Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Transportation is provided.) All programs will be closed July 3-7.

High school students attending the AP/Pre-AP summer school program will attend Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (Transportation will not be provided to students attending AP/Pre-AP courses.) Learn more about the AP/Pre-AP summer school programs.

High school online registration dates

Original credit, remedial credit, AP and Pre-AP: April 2 – June 6. (All summer school registration will occur online.) Parents who need assistance with online registration, as well as those making payments by cash, should visit their child’s campus counselor to complete the registration process.

Middle school summer programs

General middle school summer school and accelerated instruction will be offered at Austin High School, 3434 Pleasant Creek Drive, Sugar Land.

Middle general summer school

Remedial credit offered June 11-28. Middle school summer school will be held for one session only. Students attending the middle general summer school will attend Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Transportation is provided.) All middle school registration will occur online.

Remedial Credit: April 2 – June 6

Parents needing assistance with online registration, as well as those making payments by cash, should visit their child’s campus counselor to complete the registration process.

Middle Accelerated Instructional Program (SSI) Summer School

Open to all eighth-grade students who failed the STAAR reading component after the second administration and students who are struggling with math based on the Teaching and Learning/Testing Departments’ proposed guidelines. This program is offered to students at no charge.

Middle Accelerated Instructional Program (SSI) Summer School will be held June 11 – June 28. Students attending Middle SSI Summer School will attend Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Transportation is provided.)

Elementary Summer School Programs

Elementary Accelerated Instructional (SSI) Programs will be offered at Armstrong Elementary and Oyster Creek Elementary. The SSI Programs are open to all fifth-grade students who failed the reading and math components of STAAR after the second administration and students who are struggling with math based on the Teaching and Learning/Testing Departments’ proposed guidelines. Campuses will be divided between the east and west sides of the district. The programs are offered to students at no charge.

Locations: Armstrong Elementary (3440 Independence Blvd., Missouri City) and Oyster Creek Elementary School (16425 Mellow Oaks Lane, Sugar Land)

Elementary SSI Programs will be held June 5 – June 20. Elementary students will attend Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. (Transportation is provided.)

Armstrong Elementary will host the following FBISD campuses – Armstrong, Austin Parkway, Blue Ridge, Briargate, Burton, Colony Bend, Colony Meadows, Commonwealth, Dulles, Glover, Goodman, Heritage Rose, Highlands, Hunters Glen, Jones, Lantern Lane, Leonetti, Lexington Creek, Palmer, Parks, Quail Valley, Ridgegate, Ridgemont, Scanlan Oaks, Schiff, Settlers Way, Sienna Crossing and Sullivan.

Oyster Creek Elementary will host the following FBISD campuses – Barrington Place, Brazos Bend, Cornerstone, Drabek, Fleming, Holley, Jordan, Lakeview, Madden, Meadows, Mission Bend, Mission Glen, Mission West, Neill, Oakland, Oyster Creek, Patterson, Pecan Grove, Seguin, Sugar Mill, Townewest and Walker Station.

Additional Information:

Transportation pick-up will be available from clustered elementary sites. Transportation information for eligible students will be shared at a later date on the summer school webpage at www.fortbendisd.com/Page/1058.