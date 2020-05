Fort Bend ISD announces top scholars

Fort Bend ISD will hold outdoor graduation ceremonies June 1-6 at Kenneth Hall Stadium in Missouri City, and recently announced the top two senior students at each of its 11 high schools.

Austin

Valedictorian: Joshua Cheng

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Salutatorian: Naveen Ali

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science

Bush

Valedictorian: Evan He

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Salutatorian: Jada Dan Nguyen

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biology or Public Health, pre-med track

Clements

Valedictorian: Siddharth Muppalla

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Mathematics, Computer Science

Salutatorian: Stephan Xie

College: Rice University

Major: Computer Science, Philosophy

Dulles

Valedictorian: Shaan Parekh

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Computer Science, Business Honors

Salutatorian: Krish Singal

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Honors computer science, mathematics

Elkins

Valedictorian: Kaitlyn Nguyen

College: UCLA

Major: Biochemistry/Pre-Med

Salutatorian: Jesica Joy

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biochemistry

Hightower

Valedictorian: Isabella Gandara

College: Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Major: Biological Engineering, Computer Science

Salutatorian: Snehal Anil Kumar

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biochemistry

Kempner

Valedictorian: Emily Nguyen

College: Rice University

Major: Pre-Med

Salutatorian: Trish Nguyen-Thach

College: University of Houston

Major: Biology

Marshall

Valedictorian: Christian Wilson

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Arts & Entertainment Tech

Salutatorian: Mija Obey

College: Sam Houston State University

Major: Forensic Chemistry

Ridge Point

Valedictorian: John Breinholt IV

College: University of Utah

Major: Chemistry

Salutatorian: Meredith Stickler

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Business

Travis

Valedictorian: Sahana Ramaswamy

College: Texas A&M University

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Salutatorian: Amy Li

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Design

Willowridge

Valedictorian: Alexander Vazquez-Benitez

College: University of Texas at Austin

Major: Biomedical Engineering

Salutatorian: Neida Murillo

College: Texas A&M University

Major: Biochemistry