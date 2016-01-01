Fort Bend ISD approves attendance boundaries for four new schools

At its Jan. 23 board meeting, the FBISD Board of Trustees approved attendance boundaries for three new elementary schools and a new middle school, as well as additional boundary modifications for several schools that will have increased capacity due to classroom additions.

All changes, with the exception of campuses affected by the opening of Thornton Middle School (MS 15), will be implemented during the 2017-18 school year.

Three new elementary schools will open in August of 2017, including:

• Donald Leonetti Elementary, located in the Sienna Plantation community;

• James C. Neill Elementary, located in the Harvest Green community, and;

• James Patterson Elementary, located in the Grand Vista community.

Additionally, Ronald Thornton Middle School, located in the Sienna Plantation community, will open in August of 2018.

In the fall of 2016, Fort Bend ISD began its collaborative boundary-planning process with the assistance of consulting firm De-JONG RICHTER. The process included focus groups, community meetings and opportunities for online feedback. After presenting its initial boundary options at two November community meetings, the district reviewed feedback from more than 1,000 completed surveys and online responses before submitting its final recommendations on Jan. 23.

In addition to the new elementary schools currently under construction, the 2014 Bond Program also includes classroom additions at six existing campuses.

To balance enrollment and ensure efficient use of district facilities in areas of growth, the increased capacity led Fort Bend ISD to recommend additional boundary modifications to several of its existing campuses in the west and southeast areas of the district.

“As Fort Bend ISD continues to grow, it is important that we continue to closely monitor projections and work with our community to preserve the integrity of our students’ learning environments,” said Beth Martinez, Fort Bend ISD Chief of Staff and Strategic Planning.

“Following Monday’s board action, we are now focused on implementing these changes in a way that supports students and their families.”

In accordance with Board Policy FC (Local), which was revised in December of 2016, students affected by boundary changes who are entering grades five or eight may remain at their current campus if projected utilization for the school does not exceed 120 percent, but the student will not be eligible for district-provided transportation. Additional provisions exist for students affected by previous boundary changes who have had to attend different schools at least three or more years consecutively, and students affected by a previous boundary change while attending the same level (elementary, middle, high).

In those instances, students may be eligible to remain at their current campus, but shall not be eligible for district-provided transportation. Additional details about these provisions will be shared with parents directly in the coming weeks.

To view the approved boundary maps, visit the Attendance Boundary Planning webpage at www.fortbendisd.com/site/Default.aspx?PageID=78309. Parents and students affected by the boundary changes will receive notification via email and regular U.S. Mail by mid-March. Information about programs (pre-K, bilingual, etc.) will be communicated at a later date. Approved boundary changes impact the following schools:

Elementary Schools

(All elementary changes are effective August 2017)

Heritage Rose, Jordan, Leonetti (opens Aug. 2017), Madden, Neill (opens Aug. 2017), Oakland, Patterson (opens Aug. 2017), Pecan Grove (boundary modifications limited only to undeveloped area), Scanlan Oaks, Schiff, Seguin, Sienna Crossing and Walker Station.

Middle Schools

(Effective August 2017)

Garcia Middle School, Sartartia Middle School, Bowie Middle School, (effective August 2018) Baines Middle School, First Colony Middle School and Thornton Middle School.