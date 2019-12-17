Fort Bend ISD approves new student ranking policy

Students enrolling in Fort Bend ISD’s programs of choice will have some new dynamics to take into account after the district approved a different form of evaluation.

During Monday night’s regular board meeting, the FBISD board of trustees unanimously approved the adoption of a policy related to class rank. The district’s recommendation was that students in a program of choice would be ranked with students at the high school within the attendance boundary in which they reside rather than the school at which they take the classes.

Following Monday night’s decision, students who enroll in one of FBISD’s nine high-school level programs of choice will begin being ranked in that manner beginning with the class of 2024.

According to FBISD superintendent Charles Dupre, the plan was the culmination of about six years of attempting to find a more equitable way to rank students at schools where the choice programs are taken. He said the practice would be fairer to the FBISD student body as a whole.

“This has long been a concern voiced by both academy and non-academy students and their parents,” he said in a video posted to the district’s website Dec. 10.