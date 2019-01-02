Fort Bend ISD board adopts legislative priorities

Ahead of the Texas 86th Legislative Session, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees adopted its legislative agenda focusing on two key areas.

The action is in support of the more than 76,000 students and 11,000 employees in Fort Bend ISD. The board unanimously adopted two resolutions and shared the following message: “We believe all children can learn; we have high expectations for each of the students we serve; we want to use all resources to make a difference in the lives of each child; the future of Texas depends on educating our growing enrollment with diverse needs; and the public schools are charged by the Texas Constitution with this great mission for Texas.”

The two resolutions as adopted by the trustees are: Making school finance and school safety legislative priorities.

“As our state legislators prepare for next year’s legislative session, it is gratifying to know that we as a board are unified on the important issues facing our students,” said Jason Burdine, FBISD board president.

“As the legislative session nears, we are committed to advocating on behalf of our students, staff and community, as well as all students who are attending Texas public schools.”

The board encourages parents, staff, and community members to stay informed by visiting the district’s website.