Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees declares weather emergency

Resolution allows superintendent to procure services for any storm damage repairs

During an emergency meeting held Saturday, Aug. 26, the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees declared a weather emergency, delegating authority to Superintendent Charles Dupre to procure goods and services necessary to repair storm damage in the district.

Following the hurricane’s landfall Friday evening, some damage to brick and roofing was reported at Ridge Point High School in Sienna Plantation, and many FBISD facilities were left without power. While FBISD has started a preliminary assessment of schools and facilities, a more comprehensive assessment will be conducted as conditions improve, as the safety of employees is paramount. By Saturday afternoon, electricity had been restored to all FBISD facilities with the exception of the Hodges Bend Transportation Terminal.

As a public school district, any construction contract over $50,000 requires board approval; however, the resolution adopted Saturday will allow the superintendent to procure, negotiate and execute contracts for all damage caused and anticipated by Hurricane Harvey in order to expedite repairs.

Prior to the storm’s landfall, Fort Bend ISD canceled all classes and activities on Friday, Aug. 25, and Monday, Aug. 28. Monday’s regularly scheduled board meeting has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Fort Bend ISD continues to monitor storm projections in coordination with local emergency management officials and expects announce plans for Tuesday and the remainder of the week around noon on Monday.