Fort Bend ISD celebrates national signing day

By Bill McCaughey

For The Fort Bend Star

Last week, Fort Bend ISD honored 53 of its senior football players who have signed commitment letters to play college football with a program at Wheeler Fieldhouse.

Acting Athletic Director Keith Kilgore moderated the program on his last day in office. Newly hired Rodney Chant took over as full-time athletic director after the program ended.

The program was sponsored by the Professional Football Players Mothers Association. Each of the 11 FBISD high schools was represented at the program.

FBISD had four 3-Star recruits this year. Recruiting experts rate high school seniors on a 5-Star to 1-Star system. This year Terry Petry, Rashawn Slater, Kenneth Murray and Will Farrar earned 3-Star ratings. Both Murray and Farrar graduated in December and have enrolled in Oklahoma and Texas Tech respectively, for the spring season.

District 20-6A Most Valuable Player Terry Petry will be attending the University of Missouri next fall.

“I loved everything about the school. The coaching staff treated me like I was family, not just another player. It just felt like a great place for me,” Petry said. “More likely I will redshirt my first year so I can get bigger, faster and stronger.”

Petry intends to study architecture.

Billy Reagins Jr, the District 20-6A offensive player of the year, will enroll at the University of Northern Colorado.

“Northern Colorado reminds me a lot of Kempner. They love to work hard and they love to play football and to win. I think it will be the best place for me to succeed,” Reagins said. “It will be sad to leave Kempner. It was truly a blessing to see everyone come together our senior season.”

Hightower Coach Padriac McGinnis is very proud of his 10 players who received scholarship offers, not only for their football ability but for their academics.

“We really emphasize academics at Hightower. We talk on a daily business on how if you study hard, good things will happen,” McGinnis said.

Last year, Hightower had 31 of 62 seniors receive scholarships. This year 10 of 29 senior players received offers.

“The offers aren’t always from a big school, buts it’s a free education. You get to keep playing football and get a free education. That’s what it’s all about,” McGinnis said.

Kenneth Murray Sr. represented his son, Kenneth Murray, an Elkins graduate who enrolled at Oklahoma University this January.

“He is really doing well. He loves it up there and he has moved up to second on the depth chart at outside linebacker,” Murray said. “We are already trying to plan our travel to Norman for his games. They play Texas in Dallas and Baylor in Waco, so we can drive to those games.”

Rashuad Powell of Bush will be attending Northwestern State University. Powell was able to overcome a major health scare when he was a freshman.

“I had a coronary anomaly, or heart attack, while I was at school. I went to the school nurse and they quickly got me to the hospital. A part of my heart wasn’t receiving any blood and they were able to fix it,” Powell said.

Powell recovered quickly and was voted to the All-District First Team as a defensive end both his junior and senior years. Powell intends to study either civil or mechanical engineering.

Rashawn Slater of Clements will be enrolling at Northwestern University.

“The academics really jumped out at me, plus I get to play in the Big Ten conference,” Slater said. “Right now the plan is for me to redshirt this fall, but I intend to work hard this summer and see what happens.”

Rashawn’s father, Reginald Slater, played in the National Basketball Association for eight years and has first-hand knowledge about the recruiting process and is excited about his son going to Northwestern.

“It’s a fantastic education, a fantastic coaching staff and it’s Big Ten football. The coach, Pat Fitzgerald, is super awesome. The home recruiting visit is mostly between the coach and the kid, but I listened in and I was really impressed with Coach Fitzgerald’s character. I have been around a lot of coaches in my life, and he is just awesome,” Slater said.

The players signing their commitment letters were:

Austin High School

Tyson Carter

UT- Permian Basin

Marcus Garcia

Trinity University

Darryl Layton

Texas A&M Kingsville

Orryn Wesley Nicholson

UT – San Antonio

Eric Townsend Jr.

Texas Wesleyan University

Moses Johnson

Sam Houston State University

Bush High School

Rashuad Powell

Northwestern State University

Clements High School

Zyshonne Boykins

Alma College

Rashawn Slater

Northwestern University

Dulles High School

Miles Fodrie

University Arkansas – Monticello

Marquise Frank

Tyler Junior College

Maurice Frank

Tyler Junior College

Ben Gansallo

Blinn College

Michael Gayden

Blinn College

Isaiah Thomas

Texas Lutheran University

Terrance Williams

Blinn College

Elkins High School

Janon Glass

Howard Payne University

Joshua Izi

Trinity University

Davante Emebo

Texas Southern University

Jaced Young

Blinn College

Kenneth Murray

Oklahoma University

Miles Banks

Blinn College

Kenneth Orji

Rice University

Hightower High School

Sirzavious Broussard

Concordia (Nebraska)

Diuan Dunn

Concordia (Nebraska)

Gerald Hardeman

Texas A&T University

John Horn

Texas A&M Kingsville

Andre Lewis

Prairie View A&M University

Chima Ozz

Northwest Oklahoma University

Malcolm Palmer

Northwest Oklahoma University

Duavadis Williams

Wayland Baptist University

Kempner High School

Camron Peterson

McNeese State University

Resean Foster

University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Dalton Perez

McMurry University

Billy Reagins Jr.

University of Northern Colorado

Marshall High School

Shaakir Smith

Kilgore Junior College

Chukwudalu Ononenyi

Southwestern University

Adrion Robertson

Kilgore Junior College

Jakobe Sheffield

Garden City Community College

Ridge Point High School

Nick Livingston

Wesleyan University

Grant Donovan Stephens

University of Northern Colorado

Armani Johnson

Southern Methodist University

Terry Petry

University of Missouri

Joshua Anderson

Midwestern State University

Travis High School

Garrett Urban

Grambling State University

Isaiah Brown

Trinity Valley Community College

Julevarrus Milstead

Butler Community College

Josh Davies-Balogun

Butler Community College

Willowridge High School

Kealton Goffney

University of Mary Hardin Baylor

Christopher Shaw

Garden City Community College

Dyvonne Inyang

Kilgore Junior College

Davante Edwards

Scottsdale Community College

Michael Jackson

Wisconsin Lutheran College