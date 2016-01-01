Fort Bend ISD celebrates national signing day
By Bill McCaughey
For The Fort Bend Star
Last week, Fort Bend ISD honored 53 of its senior football players who have signed commitment letters to play college football with a program at Wheeler Fieldhouse.
Acting Athletic Director Keith Kilgore moderated the program on his last day in office. Newly hired Rodney Chant took over as full-time athletic director after the program ended.
The program was sponsored by the Professional Football Players Mothers Association. Each of the 11 FBISD high schools was represented at the program.
FBISD had four 3-Star recruits this year. Recruiting experts rate high school seniors on a 5-Star to 1-Star system. This year Terry Petry, Rashawn Slater, Kenneth Murray and Will Farrar earned 3-Star ratings. Both Murray and Farrar graduated in December and have enrolled in Oklahoma and Texas Tech respectively, for the spring season.
District 20-6A Most Valuable Player Terry Petry will be attending the University of Missouri next fall.
“I loved everything about the school. The coaching staff treated me like I was family, not just another player. It just felt like a great place for me,” Petry said. “More likely I will redshirt my first year so I can get bigger, faster and stronger.”
Petry intends to study architecture.
Billy Reagins Jr, the District 20-6A offensive player of the year, will enroll at the University of Northern Colorado.
“Northern Colorado reminds me a lot of Kempner. They love to work hard and they love to play football and to win. I think it will be the best place for me to succeed,” Reagins said. “It will be sad to leave Kempner. It was truly a blessing to see everyone come together our senior season.”
Hightower Coach Padriac McGinnis is very proud of his 10 players who received scholarship offers, not only for their football ability but for their academics.
“We really emphasize academics at Hightower. We talk on a daily business on how if you study hard, good things will happen,” McGinnis said.
Last year, Hightower had 31 of 62 seniors receive scholarships. This year 10 of 29 senior players received offers.
“The offers aren’t always from a big school, buts it’s a free education. You get to keep playing football and get a free education. That’s what it’s all about,” McGinnis said.
Kenneth Murray Sr. represented his son, Kenneth Murray, an Elkins graduate who enrolled at Oklahoma University this January.
“He is really doing well. He loves it up there and he has moved up to second on the depth chart at outside linebacker,” Murray said. “We are already trying to plan our travel to Norman for his games. They play Texas in Dallas and Baylor in Waco, so we can drive to those games.”
Rashuad Powell of Bush will be attending Northwestern State University. Powell was able to overcome a major health scare when he was a freshman.
“I had a coronary anomaly, or heart attack, while I was at school. I went to the school nurse and they quickly got me to the hospital. A part of my heart wasn’t receiving any blood and they were able to fix it,” Powell said.
Powell recovered quickly and was voted to the All-District First Team as a defensive end both his junior and senior years. Powell intends to study either civil or mechanical engineering.
Rashawn Slater of Clements will be enrolling at Northwestern University.
“The academics really jumped out at me, plus I get to play in the Big Ten conference,” Slater said. “Right now the plan is for me to redshirt this fall, but I intend to work hard this summer and see what happens.”
Rashawn’s father, Reginald Slater, played in the National Basketball Association for eight years and has first-hand knowledge about the recruiting process and is excited about his son going to Northwestern.
“It’s a fantastic education, a fantastic coaching staff and it’s Big Ten football. The coach, Pat Fitzgerald, is super awesome. The home recruiting visit is mostly between the coach and the kid, but I listened in and I was really impressed with Coach Fitzgerald’s character. I have been around a lot of coaches in my life, and he is just awesome,” Slater said.
The players signing their commitment letters were:
Austin High School
Tyson Carter
UT- Permian Basin
Marcus Garcia
Trinity University
Darryl Layton
Texas A&M Kingsville
Orryn Wesley Nicholson
UT – San Antonio
Eric Townsend Jr.
Texas Wesleyan University
Moses Johnson
Sam Houston State University
Bush High School
Rashuad Powell
Northwestern State University
Clements High School
Zyshonne Boykins
Alma College
Rashawn Slater
Northwestern University
Dulles High School
Miles Fodrie
University Arkansas – Monticello
Marquise Frank
Tyler Junior College
Maurice Frank
Tyler Junior College
Ben Gansallo
Blinn College
Michael Gayden
Blinn College
Isaiah Thomas
Texas Lutheran University
Terrance Williams
Blinn College
Elkins High School
Janon Glass
Howard Payne University
Joshua Izi
Trinity University
Davante Emebo
Texas Southern University
Jaced Young
Blinn College
Kenneth Murray
Oklahoma University
Miles Banks
Blinn College
Kenneth Orji
Rice University
Hightower High School
Sirzavious Broussard
Concordia (Nebraska)
Diuan Dunn
Concordia (Nebraska)
Gerald Hardeman
Texas A&T University
John Horn
Texas A&M Kingsville
Andre Lewis
Prairie View A&M University
Chima Ozz
Northwest Oklahoma University
Malcolm Palmer
Northwest Oklahoma University
Duavadis Williams
Wayland Baptist University
Kempner High School
Camron Peterson
McNeese State University
Resean Foster
University of Mary Hardin Baylor
Dalton Perez
McMurry University
Billy Reagins Jr.
University of Northern Colorado
Marshall High School
Shaakir Smith
Kilgore Junior College
Chukwudalu Ononenyi
Southwestern University
Adrion Robertson
Kilgore Junior College
Jakobe Sheffield
Garden City Community College
Ridge Point High School
Nick Livingston
Wesleyan University
Grant Donovan Stephens
University of Northern Colorado
Armani Johnson
Southern Methodist University
Terry Petry
University of Missouri
Joshua Anderson
Midwestern State University
Travis High School
Garrett Urban
Grambling State University
Isaiah Brown
Trinity Valley Community College
Julevarrus Milstead
Butler Community College
Josh Davies-Balogun
Butler Community College
Willowridge High School
Kealton Goffney
University of Mary Hardin Baylor
Christopher Shaw
Garden City Community College
Dyvonne Inyang
Kilgore Junior College
Davante Edwards
Scottsdale Community College
Michael Jackson
Wisconsin Lutheran College