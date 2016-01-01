purchase diazepam Mesquite buy valium buy valium online Colorado Springs

Fort Bend ISD dedicates Riverstone school to fallen firefighter

(Submitted photos) Attending the recent dedication of Anne McCormick Sullivan Elementary were, from left, FBISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre, FBISD board members Dave Rosenthal and Jim Rice, Sullivan Elementary Principal Donna Whisonant, FBISD Board President Kristin Tassin, Mary Sullivan with school mascot Lucy, U.S. Rep. Pete Olson and FBISD Board Member Grayle James.

Local and state officials, members of the Houston Fire Department and hundreds of parents attended the recent dedication of Anne McCormick Sullivan Elementary in Riverstone.

The elementary — which opened in August — is named after Anne McCormick Sullivan, a Dulles High School graduate and Houston firefighter who died on duty in a May 2013 motel fire. It features several tributes to her memory, including a showcase of her uniform and a large mural in the school’s entry.

“Anne Sullivan fulfilled her dream of becoming a Houston firefighter, demonstrating incredible strength and determination,” said Dr. Charles Dupre, Fort Bend Independent School District Superintendent of Schools. “We are proud to name this school in her honor. Sullivan Elementary will serve generations of students, and we believe each one will be inspired by her story – just as we are.”

Attending the dedication were members of the Houston Fire Department’s Pipe and Drums and Honor Guard, as well as U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, Dupre, Sullivan Elementary Principal Donna Whisonant, Fort Bend ISD Board President Kristin Tassin and board members Dave Rosenthal, Jim Rice and Grayle James. Mary Sullivan, Anne’s mother, also addressed the crowd, as did Cliff Gregory with Houston Fire Department Station 76. Students at the school sang to entertain event-goers.

Sullivan Elementary is the 47th elementary school in Fort Bend ISD. It offers a 21st century learning environment, complete with innovative technology and teaching strategies. The two-story campus is built to serve 1,200 students and it meets the exacting standards of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, which recognizes best-in-class green building strategies and practices. It is Riverstone’s first on-site campus.

