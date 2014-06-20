is ambien a safe drug zolpidem no prescription order ambien Cleveland

Fort Bend ISD extends Dupre’s contract

Contract extended until April 2020, includes salary increase

Dr. CHARLES DUPRE FBISD Superindentent

Dr. CHARLES DUPRE
FBISD Superindentent

During its regular business meeting on Monday, Oct. 17, the FBISD Board of Trustees voted to extend Superintendent Charles Dupre’s employment contract until April 2020. Dupre joined the district in April of 2013.

In addition to extending the duration of the contract by another year, the board of trustees also agreed to an increase in Dupre’s base salary of $299,250 to $315,000, and a $1,500 increase to the annual payment to a tax-free annuity account set up for Dupre’s retirement.

“During the last three and a half years, Dr. Dupre has provided strong leadership to our district and, as a result, we are better serving our current students,” said Board President Kristin Tassin. “We believe our district is building on positive momentum and making strides forward based on strategic decisions and intentional actions. The amendment to his contract is a vote of confidence in Charles and our district as a whole.”

Dupre has received only one previous salary increase, in 2014. At that time, his original salary of $285,000 was increased to its current level of $299,250.

Under the agreement signed Monday, all other terms of Dupre’s previous contract remain in effect. Dupre’s contract, including the current and previous amendments, are available to view on the district’s website, www.fortbendisd.com.

