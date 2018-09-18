Fort Bend ISD has 53 students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

Fort Bend ISD recently announced that 53 high school seniors were named semifinalists in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

They are among approximately 16,000 of the nation’s academically talented seniors, representing less than 1 percent, named in the program this year.

FBISD’s 2019 National Merit Scholarship semifinalists include: Sruja Arya (Clements), Rafay Ashary (Clements), Ravali Bhavaraju (Dulles), Sky Chen (Elkins), Ryan Chu (Dulles), Jessica Dae (Clements), Parth Dargan (Clements), Apoorva Das (Elkins), Cameron W. Diao (Clements), Jonathan Fu (Dulles), Sriman Gaddam (Clements), Christopher He (Clements), Allen Huang (Dulles), Brian Huang (Dulles), Nhi Huynh (Travis), Bassel Ibrahim (Clements), Kevin Jin (Clements), Prathik Kalva (Dulles), Akash Karanam (Clements), Emily Kiang (Clements), Eric Li (Clements), Hanzheng Li (Dulles), Emily Lin (Dulles), John Lin (Clements), Alan Luu (Dulles), Alexis Malveaux (Clements), Akash Mehta (Austin), Avirut Mehta (Clements), Milan Mitra (Clements), Shree Mohan (Dulles), Insha Momin (Austin), Divya Nagaraj (Clements), Coby Nguyen (Clements), Adarsha Pokkulandra (Dulles), Sameer Rajesh (Clements), Thomas Ralph (Clements), Janya Ram (Clements), Ammar Ratnani (Clements), Cassie Ren (Austin), Nikita Sharma (Clements), Anirudh Srivatsav (Elkins), Yi-Le Su (Clements), Lisong Sun (Dulles), Katherine Tao (Dulles), Derek Viet (Clements), Patrick Wei (Clements), Ruocheng Wei (Dulles), Annie Wu (Dulles), Elvin Yang (Clements), Lauren Yang (Dulles), Yufei Yangyi (Dulles), Claire Zhou (Clements), and Miriam Zuo (Clements).

The scholars began their journey to becoming semifinalists last year when they entered the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. They were among more than 1.6 million juniors in nearly 22,000 high schools to enter the program last year.

The semifinalists have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring. Scholarships include National Merit $2,500 scholarships, corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards and college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards. Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April and concluding in July.

About 15,000 semifinalists are expected to become finalists, and about half will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title. The National Merit Scholarship Corporation will notify those students advancing to finalist level in February 2019.