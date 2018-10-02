Fort Bend ISD hosting annual Listening and Literacy Tour event

The Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees will host its annual Listening and Literacy Tour event for the 2018-19 school year.

The tour allows board members to hear from parents and community members, as they hold their monthly board workshops on campuses. Each event begins at 5 p.m.

This year’s Listening Tour stop is on Monday, Oct. 8, at Dulles High School (550 Dulles Avenue, Sugar Land). Roundtable discussions will begin at 5 p.m., and parents are invited to ask questions of board members and district leaders. Attendees are also welcomed to stay for the board’s monthly workshop, which begins at 6 p.m.

This year’s Literacy Tour stop will be at Briargate Elementary (15817 Blue Ridge Road, Missouri City) on Monday, Feb. 11. Board members will begin the evening by reading to students and taking their questions. Students will also receive a free book and families can enjoy educational games, as well as refreshments. If time permits, the board will also speak with parents and community members afterward. Again, attendees are welcome to stay for the night’s workshop, starting at 6 p.m.