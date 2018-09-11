Fort Bend ISD hosting bond referendum meetings

At the Aug. 13 meeting of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, the board called a $992.6 million bond election for Nov. 6 to address capital needs related to new construction, safety and security, renovations to address maintenance and adequacy throughout the district, and transportation and technology.

To provide the community with details about the 2018 bond package, FBISD is hosting a series of community information sessions in September and October. All FBISD parents, staff, students and community members are welcome to attend. The information sessions will give community members an opportunity to receive information about the 2018 bond, engage in open discussions, and ask any questions they may have. For more information, visit https://www.fortbendisd.com/bond.

Oct. 9 is the last day to register to vote in the Nov. 6 election. For more information about registering to vote, check with the Fort Bend County Elections at www.fortbendcountytx.gov/, under services/elections.

The community information sessions will be held on the following dates, from 6-8 p.m.:

September meetings:

Tuesday, Sept. 18

Hightower High School Auditorium, 3333 Hurricane Lane, Missouri City

Austin High School Auditorium, 3434 Pheasant Creek Dr., Sugar Land

Wednesday, Sept. 19

Kempner High School Auditorium, 14777 Voss Rd., Sugar Land

Fort Settlement Middle School Commons, 5440 Elkins Road, Sugar Land

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Ridge Point High School Auditorium, 500 Waters Lake Blvd., Missouri City

Clements High School Auditorium, 4200 Elkins Dr., Sugar Land

October meetings:

Thursday, Oct. 4

Hodges Bend Middle School Commons, 16510 Bissonnet, Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 10

Dulles High School Cafeteria, 550 Dulles Ave., Sugar Land

Travis High School Auditorium, 11111 Harlem Road, Richmond

Tuesday, Oct. 16

Bowie Middle School Commons, 700 Plantation Dr., Richmond

Willowridge High School Auditorium, 16301 Chimney Rock, Houston

Wednesday, Oct. 17

Elkins High School Auditorium, 7007 Knights Court, Missouri City