Fort Bend ISD invites community to name new school

Fort Bend ISD is seeking community suggestions for the naming of a new elementary campus, to be located in the Aliana community.

The deadline to submit names is Oct. 23. Nominations must be completed using an online form, available on the FBISD website, www.fortbendisd.com. Those who wish to make a nomination must submit a written one- or two-paragraph statement (no longer than 250 words) containing biographical information or historical data, and reasons justifying the suggested name.

Names nominated shall generally be names for people or places. If a person, the individual should have attained prominence locally or nationally, and have made a significant contribution to society. If a place, the name should include historical relevance.

Once the deadline for nominations has closed, a naming committee will be formed to consider the nominations prior to a recommendation to the board of trustees.