Fort Bend ISD launches new online process for off-campus PE approvals

Fort Bend ISD is introducing a new online application process for Off-Campus PE.

The application is open thru July 13 and local training establishments/programs and gyms can access an online form to begin the FBISD establishment approval process. Once approved, students participating in Off-Campus PE will train at one of these establishments to receive PE credits previously earned on campus.

There are two categories of Off-Campus PE. Category 1 Off-Campus PE is available only for high-level training that leads to national level competition in an activity not offered by the student’s campus physical education, athletics or fine arts departments. These activities will vary at the middle and high school level and are located on the district’s Off-Campus PE website. The list of activities now includes middle school dance, golf, lacrosse and ice hockey. The list of approved high school activities now includes ice hockey and lacrosse. Following the online application period, Fort Bend ISD’s health and PE coordinator will vet establishments to ensure they meet the district’s criteria.

For students to obtain credit, they must submit an Off-Campus PE application between Aug. 1-17. The applications are located at www.fortbendisd.com/Page/96272.

In middle school, students can only apply for the Category I level, which requires a minimum of 15 hours per week of highly intense, professionally supervised training that leads to national level competition. The majority (10 hours or more) of the 15 hours must be achieved during the weekday (Monday-Friday) and should not include competition hours.

In high school, students can apply for both Category I and Category II. A Category II activity requires a minimum of five hours per week of highly intense, professionally supervised training with a majority of those hours happening during the weekday. Category II programs must have a curriculum aligned to the TEKS. Students must participate for the entire school semester and follow the district academic calendar.

Approved Category 1 middle school off-campus PE activities include: aquatics, archery, diving, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics, ice skating, martial arts, synchronized swimming, swimming, weightlifting, badminton, climbing, cycling, pentathlon, roller sport, rowing, sailing, shooting, surfing, table tennis, triathlon, golf, wrestling, dance, ice hockey, and lacrosse.

Approved Category 1 high school off-campus PE activities include: wrestling, archery, ice hockey, equestrian, fencing, gymnastics, ice skating, martial arts, synchronized swimming, lacrosse, weightlifting, badminton, climbing, cycling, pentathlon, roller sport, rowing, sailing, shooting, surfing, and table tennis.

Local training establishments or parents who have questions about the new online process can contact OfficeCampusPE@fortbendisd.com.