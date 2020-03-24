Fort Bend ISD launches online learning program

With nearly 80,000 students stuck at home because of the COVID-19 outbreak around Fort Bend County, Fort Bend ISD announced that it has launched an online learning program to keep students engaged while school is out.

FBISD has suspended all “normal operations” until at least April 10 as the county attempts to mitigate the spread of the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus.

On March 20, the district unveiled FBISD At Home Learning, a webpage filled with free educational resources and ideas designed to help students in grades K-12 engage in learning on a consistent basis. The district said it hopes those tools will help create more structure in a child’s day as the district prepares for a hopeful return to on-campus learning.

“We understand our students, and their parents, might be missing the structure of the school day. So, in the near term, we will do our part to help you have productive days at home,” FBISD Superintendent Charles Dupre said in a video posted to the district’s website. “And in the long term, we will provide the systems to keep our students learning at home for as long as they can’t assemble at school.”

As a part of the district’s planning, the district will ask teachers to share specific tips on how to support children with informational videos on a variety of topics, including how to build and reinforce a daily schedule, how to get the most out of reading with your child and how to talk to younger students about the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19.

Dupre said the endeavor will be an extension of FBISD’s existing use of online resources, which have included many tools embedded in the Schoology learning management system and Microsoft Outlook 365.

“Our charge is to ensure that all families have access to quality instruction. In the coming weeks, we are focusing on building structures that will prepare us to train and launch online learning with fidelity,” he said. “Online learning is much more than simply recording lessons and posting online worksheets.”