Fort Bend ISD names 2020 district teachers of the year

Fort Bend ISD recently recognized two teachers that stood out above the rest.

Kelly Stavinoha of Madden Elementary was named the district’s 2020 Elementary Teacher of the Year.

“(Stavinoha) believes it’s important to prepare our next generation of scientists, programmers, engineers, and mathematicians from a young age,” the district said in a news release. “He understands that every one of his students may not have a career in STEM, but the challenges in his STEM class teaches them grit and determination. He knows that all teachers can make a life-long impact on their students.”

Meanwhile, Clements High School choir director Janet Menzie was honored as the district’s Secondary Teacher of the Year.

“Her goal as an educator is to prepare her students to have a productive and meaningful adulthood,” the district said. “… Her hope is that they will find a place to continue their passion for singing. It is important to her that they use the lessons they have learned in the choir program to express themselves and work hard for their goals and dreams.”

Both will advance to the regional teacher of the year competition, with an opportunity to advance to the Texas teacher of the year program.