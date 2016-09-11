Fort Bend ISD plans meetings to establish attendance boundaries for future schools

As construction of Fort Bend ISD’s future campuses continues, the district will host two community forum meetings to discuss the attendance boundary process and gain community feedback on possible changes.

While the entire community is invited to attend the Nov. 29 and Nov. 30 meetings, the attendance boundary planning process is currently limited to 19 schools, which could be impacted by the opening of new schools or the increased capacity created by classroom additions included in the 2014 Bond Program.

Elementary Schools 48, 49, and 50, which were all funded by the 2014 Bond Program, will open in August of 2017, while Middle School 15, which was part of an earlier bond program, will open in August of 2018. All four campuses are located in areas of high-growth: Elementary Schools 49 and 50 are located on the Grand Parkway corridor on the district’s west side, while Elementary 48 and Middle School 15 are located in Sienna Plantation, in the southeast area of the district.

Meetings to discuss potential boundary modifications will be held in the two areas that will be impacted by the new schools and classroom additions. Meetings will be held on Nov. 29 at Travis High School and Nov. 30 at Ridge Point High School.

Discussions may include possible attendance boundaries for Elementary School 51, which is currently in the early planning stages.

“Managing Fort Bend ISD’s growth is a continuous, ongoing process.

We are excited to move forward with these bond projects, fulfilling promises made to our community,” said Beth Martinez, Chief of Staff and Strategic Planning. “Establishing attendance boundaries for these schools is the next step in that process.”

FBISD administration, in collaboration with the consulting firm DeJONG-RICHTER, is currently engaging with focus groups specific to the areas that may be impacted by a boundary change. Discussions from these focus groups will inform the boundary options that will be presented during the community forum meetings on Nov. 29 and 30, with possible adoption by the board in January of 2017.

TRAVIS HIGH SCHOOL

(Auditorium)

Nov. 29, 2016 from 7-9:00 PM RIDGE POINT HIGH SCHOOL

(Auditorium)

Nov. 30, 2016 from 7-9:00 PM ES 49, 51*

(includes classroom additions) ES 50

(includes classroom additions) ES 48 and MS 15

(includes classroom additions) Possible Impact: Possible Impact: Possible Impact: Oakland ES Sequin ES Schiff ES Pecan Grove ES Jordan ES Sienna Crossing ES Madden ES Mission West ES Scanlan Oaks ES Oyster Creek ES Holley ES Heritage Rose ES Arizona Fleming Crockett MS Baines MS Bowie MS Hodges Bend MS First Colony MS Garcia MS