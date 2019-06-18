Fort Bend ISD Pre-K registration now underway

The Fort Bend ISD Prekindergarten program establishes a strong academic foundation while setting the stage for lifelong learning. Fort Bend ISD’s Prekindergarten program ensures that children are successful and joyful learners; educators are supported and fulfilled; and families are partners in their child’s educational experience.

Following changes in the 2019 Legislative Session, Fort Bend ISD will begin offering full-day Prekindergarten (Pre-K) programs throughout the District in the 2019-20 school year, and has reopened online registration through June 21 for eligible families who wish to enroll their children.

To be eligible for PreK in Fort Bend ISD, a child must be four (4) years of age on or before September 1, be a Fort Bend ISD resident, and meet certain specifications, which can be viewed in the online version of this story.

To begin the enrollment process, parents of four-year-old children who are eligible for PreK will begin with the online enrollment system.

If you need to find your campus, you can also enter your address in this PreK School Finder to find your school.

Parents should begin the enrollment/registration process online and plan to attend the districtwide PreK registration event to complete the registration process. The event will be held Saturday, July 20 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Wheeler Field House at 6403 Lexington Blvd. in Sugar Land.

Students will attend PreK at an FBISD elementary school campus, with the determination based on their home address.

While FBISD makes all efforts to place students at the campus closest to their home address, determination of a final placement will be subject to seat and staffing availability