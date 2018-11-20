Fort Bend ISD seeking input on 2019-20 calendar options

Fort Bend ISD is seeking stakeholder feedback on two options for the 2019-20 instructional calendar.

Staff, parents, students, and community members are invited to review two draft options and complete a short survey, which will remain open through Wednesday, Nov. 28.

Both calendar options include: At least 75,600 operational minutes, as required by the Texas Education Agency; at least 840 additional instructional minutes to allow for a minimum of two bad weather days; the same amount of days for both students and staff; the same number of instructional minutes and early release days; a weeklong Thanksgiving break, a two-week winter break, and Fort Bend County Fair Day; and a weeklong spring break in March.

More information and a link to the survey can be found at www.fortbendisd.com/Page/94985.