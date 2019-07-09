Fort Bend ISD students earn scholarships

Two athletes from Fort Bend ISD were among 21 Greater Houston high school students to receive academic and community scholarships from the Houston Tennis Association, with the scholarships totaling nearly $24,000.

James Anderson (Ridge Point High School, University of Texas at Austin) and Kamryn Brooks (Austin High School, Baylor University) were each awarded scholarship money.

All 21 students played varsity tennis for their high school teams, participated in National Junior Tennis and Learning and/or in local USTA tournaments.