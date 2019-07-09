Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Fort Bend ISD students earn scholarships

From left, Kamryn Brooks of Sugar Land, Allison Le of Houston and Alyssa Davila of Houston received scholarships at the Houston Tennis Association awards luncheon at Beck’s Prime Memorial Park. Missouri City resident Nancy Vivero, right, represented the West Houston Ladies Tennis Association, which contributed to the scholarship fund. (Contributed photo)

Two athletes from Fort Bend ISD were among 21 Greater Houston high school students to receive academic and community scholarships from the Houston Tennis Association, with the scholarships totaling nearly $24,000.

James Anderson (Ridge Point High School, University of Texas at Austin) and Kamryn Brooks (Austin High School, Baylor University) were each awarded scholarship money.

All 21 students played varsity tennis for their high school teams, participated in National Junior Tennis and Learning  and/or in local USTA tournaments.

