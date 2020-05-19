Fort Bend ISD students receive National Merit Scholarship awards

Five Fort Bend ISD students were recently selected as National Merit Scholarship winners and will receive $2,500 to help with their college expenses.

Isabella Gandera of Hightower High School, Siddharth Muppalla and Nithin Parsan of Clements High School and Shaan Parekh and Ethan Zahid of Dulles High School were chosen out of more than 15,000 finalists.

A panel of college admissions officers and high school counselors selected the winners based on academic record along with scores from the PSAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (NMSQT) and leadership in school and community activities.