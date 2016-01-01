Fort Bend ISD to cancel classes Friday and Monday due to Hurricane Harvey

In order to give the district’s families and staff time to prepare for the landfall of Hurricane Harvey, all Fort Bend ISD schools and facilities will be closed on Friday, Aug. 25, and on Monday, Aug. 28.

“The safety of our students, staff and any visitors to our schools and facilities is our highest priority, and while we are not in the direct path of the storm, we understand that traffic and potential flooding are highly probable, and we want to ensure that our community has time to plan accordingly,” the district said in a news release.

Also, all district activities scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, have been canceled, and activities scheduled to take place in FBISD facilities are also canceled.

Make sure to follow FBISD online, on the district’s website and social media accounts, to get the latest information. A severe weather hotline is available to parents to learn about the latest information from the district regarding a severe weather occurrence. Call 281-634-4636 for information about schedule changes due to weather.