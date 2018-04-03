Fort Bend ISD to discuss facilities at community meetings  

Four community meetings are planned as the Facilities Master Planning process continues in Fort Bend ISD.

The district hosted two community meetings in February during which the community provided feedback regarding both facilities and programmatic factors and concepts for consideration in the development of options for the Updated Facilities Master Plan for FBISD.

Following a thorough assessment of all FBISD facilities and discussions involving the Facilities Master Planning Steering Committee, the process of community engagement continues with four community meetings in April to present options for consideration related to programs, new school construction, campus additions, renovations, consolidations, future attendance boundary adjustments and repurposing of facilities. Cooperative Strategies, an educational planning consulting group, will facilitate the meetings. All FBISD parents, students, staff, and community members are invited to attend and provide feedback.

The purpose of the meetings is to engage the community to seek feedback that will guide the district’s update to the Facilities Master Plan and future planning. Community input will also ensure that the district is providing innovative learning environments, valuable opportunities, and access to programs in accordance with the board-adopted Profile of a Graduate.

The first meeting was held April 3 at Travis High School. The rest of the meetings will be held on the following dates, from 7-9 p.m.: