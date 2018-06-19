Fort Bend ISD to open Early Intervention Academy for 2018-2019 school year

Fort Bend ISD is presenting a new educational program to help meet the needs of early childhood learners.

The Early Intervention Academy, housed at the Early Literacy Center at the Ridgemont Early Childhood Center, will offer eligible 3-year-old children a full-day, extended year of learning opportunities to prepare them for success.

By attending the Early Intervention Academy, eligible students will have access to a blend of educational and therapy services offered through developmentally appropriate curriculum. The academy will also offer family-centered and wrap-around services to meet the individual needs of children. Upon completion of the program, students will have gained the skills necessary to integrate into an inclusive environment at their neighborhood elementary school.

Academy highlights include:

Full-day preschool program from 8:10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.;

Extended school year with 199 instructional days;

Additional therapy services in occupational, speech and music therapy;

Applied behavior analysis intervention up to 20 hours per week;

Structured, explicit social skills delivery model to engage children in the intervention;

Family outreach, training and coaching;

Ongoing program evaluation and progress monitoring.

The academy is designed for students who are three years old on or before Sept. 1; and who meet the Texas Education Agency special education eligibility criteria of being identified with autism, non-categorical early childhood for suspected autism or intellectual disability. The academy will consider enrollment of students who do not meet the criteria on a first-come, first-served basis after they meet all other application criteria.

Enrollment in the Early Intervention Academy will be limited to 40 students for the 2018-19 school year, with a maximum of 32 students with disabilities. The academy will offer a lottery-based application process for students eligible to attend school in Fort Bend ISD.

To access the academy application and learn more details, visit the Fort Bend ISD Early Intervention Academy webpage at www.fortbendisd.com/Page/98037.