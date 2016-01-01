Fort Bend Junior Service League accepting scholarship applications

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) is offering two scholarship programs to assist women in Fort Bend County who desire to further their education.

The FBJSL Volunteer Scholarship applicant must be an outstanding Fort Bend female high school senior who has completed at least 100 hours of high school community service, has a minimum GPA of 2.5 and desires to pursue higher education in the 2017-2018 school year.

The FBJSL New Beginnings Scholarship applicant must be a Fort Bend woman who has a specific degree or career advancement goal in mind and who has had a significant break in her education following high school graduation, completion of her GED, or last full-time semester at an accredited college, vocational school or university.

FBJSL awards up to four Volunteer Scholarships at a value of $1,000 each and one $2,000 New Beginnings Scholarship will be awarded. Qualified scholarship applicants can learn more about the programs and obtain a copy of the application by visiting www.fbjsl.org/scholarship-programs. All applications and supporting documents must be sent via email to brccom@fbjsl.com. The deadline is Feb. 1.