Fort Bend Junior Service League recruiting new members

The Fort Bend Junior Service League (FBJSL) has started its annual recruitment drive.

FBJSL is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and to improving the Fort Bend County community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Women who are at least 21 years old and “interested in community service, fellowship and philanthropy” can apply for membership on the league’s website at fbjsl.org/join/how-to-become-a-member/.

FBJSL will also be hosting multiple virtual recruitment events over the summer in which potential members can learn more about the organization. More information is available at fbjsl.org or the organization’s Facebook page.