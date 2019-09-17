Fort Bend jury selection needs to move with times

In early August, I received a summons to the Fort Bend County Justice Center in Richmond to do my civic duty. Upon arriving and checking in Aug. 6, I was seated – along with more than 200 others – in a room resembling a court setting.

That was just the beginning of a process I have since realized could be streamlined a bit to make it as painless as possible for those having to make trips back and forth to the courthouse, which interrupts their daily home and work lives.

Though potentially fruitful, the jury selection process can be arduous even under the best circumstances.

After watching an introductory video, we got the news from the presiding judge that the case we would be providing judgment on would be one with major implications. As such, we were required to sit on hard-backed benches, hunched over a writing board, answering a more than 100-question handout from attorneys pertaining to our thoughts and attitudes toward certain punishments and more.

After handing it in, you were done for the day. It would take several weeks to pore over the answers, and jurors were called back and questioned by attorneys based on their answers. So beginning two weeks later, jurors were called back to the courthouse in groups of 30 or so at a time – one session in the morning, one in the afternoon.

This went on for multiple weeks, until that field was narrowed down to 100 or so prior to finally selecting the jury earlier this week. So all told, it took nearly six weeks, and three separate trips to the courthouse, to find out I would not be serving on this particular jury.

And the process got me thinking it was a bit archaic and time-consuming.

Now, I understand that with it being a major trial, attorneys wanted to take all the time necessary to thoroughly vet a jury, and must do so in the best interests of their clients. This may not even be the norm for a criminal trial. But that said, I believe there are ways even the necessary processes for these types of cases could be trimmed down.

First, make the questionnaire an online task, so those required to complete it do not have to drive 25-30 miles out of their way to fill out it like they’re back in college. The way the world is moving, most everything is online nowadays – so why not cut out the middle man? The whole trip just seemed unnecessary for a task which could have easily been completed in the comfort of one’s home.

Additionally, I think this would make the whole thing easier on the attorneys themselves, and not just the jurors. Instead of having to decipher hundreds of variations of handwriting, they could scroll through typed-out answers. We have the technology to make it easier, so why not use it?

Secondly, the additional round of questioning jurors prior to narrowing the field – which essentially backed up answers that had already been provided – didn’t seem as though it served much of a purpose. I spoke with my parents, both of whom have gone through the selection process before, and they agreed it was unusual, even for criminal cases.

So why do it?

On the whole, I enjoyed seeing the inner workings of how a jury is selected and all that is needed to create one as fair and objective as possible.

But going forward, I think one can be created with much less hassle to the people enduring the process.