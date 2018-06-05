Fort Bend Leadership Forum has new facilitators

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership Forum is a 10-month program designed to prepare for the community’s needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens.

Participants are selected annually from a wide spectrum of business sectors in the area. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum offers structured learning opportunities in an atmosphere that stimulates creative thinking and encourages participants to collaborate to utilize both new and proven tools to meet today’s challenges and prepare for the future.

Dustin Fessler of Roberts Markel Weinberg Butler Hailey, PC and Barkley Peschel of Colliers International have volunteered as the programs co-facilitators since 2015. As they retire from the program, Malisha Patel, chairman of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce lauded them for their time served.

“I would like to thank Dustin Fessler and Barkley Peschel for their instrumental leadership with Fort Bend Leadership Forum over the past three years. Their significant commitment of time and energy has made a lasting impact on over 157 leaders and the Fort Bend community. On behalf of the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, thank you for your contributions.”

Sewell Audi of Sugar Land is the new title sponsor for the Leadership Forum Class of 2019 which is now accepting applications.

“I’m excited to announce and welcome our newest facilitators to our team, Breah Campbell and Jan-Michael Jenkins who will be the new division chairs that will be co-facilitating the Fort Bend Leadership Forum. Both Breah and Jan-Michael are graduates of the program and will be an amazing addition to the team. I highly recommend the Leadership Forum as a unique opportunity for individuals interested in personal leadership development, networking and community engagement” said Patel, who graduated with Campbell and the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2016.

Campbell has lived in Fort Bend County for over 10 years and is the Fort Bend General Manager for Environmental Development Partners, a Fort Bend Chairman’s Circle 3-Star member that works with water utility operations and management. Campbell has been involved in Living Word Ministries International, has served as director on the North Mission Glen MUD, and as a PTO member of George Ranch High School.

Jenkins, a Leadership Forum graduate of the Class of 2012 and a graduate of the Excellence for Nonprofit Leadership Class of 2013, has lived in Fort Bend County for over 20 years and is the founder and coach for Legacy Fitness. Prior to starting Legacy Fitness, Jenkins was the director of membership services at the Fort Bend Chamber for over three years. Jenkins has been involved with Crossbridge Church, WeirdOut Productions, and C.OR.E. Alliance.

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2019 is filling up fast. For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities, contact Matthew Ferraro at 281-491-0277 or matthew@fortbendcc.org.