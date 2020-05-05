Fort Bend man charged with aggravated sexual assault

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that they have charged 38-year-old Charles Crowley with possession of child pornography and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

According to a news release from the Fort Bend County DA’s office, police arrested Crowley following an early April investigation into online child exploitation as part of the Houston Metro Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Authorities say they found and rescued three young children upon Crowley’s arrest.

Crowley is charged with possession of child pornography in Fort Bend County, while the Montgomery County DA’s office is filing the aggravated sexual assault charge.

“If you are seeking to harm our children, know that the task force is looking for you,” Fort Bend County DA Brian Middleton said in a news release. “If you seek to harm children in our county, know that the ICAC Task Force will find you and stop you, and we will be relentless in our prosecution of these crimes.”

The DA’s office said Crowley, who lives in Katy, could have had access to children anywhere in Fort Bend County or elsewhere. Authorities are asking anyone with information about him to contact the Fort Bend County DA’s Office at 281-341-4460, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office at 936-539-7800 or their local law enforcement agency.