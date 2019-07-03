Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Fort Bend PAWS receives sizable donation from Cross Creek Ranch

From left to right are Cross Creek Ranch’s Carrie Roehling, Fort Bend Animal Services’ Rene Vasquez and Barbara Vass, and Cross Creek Ranch’s Rob Bamford. Cross Creek Ranch recently donated $6,905 to Fort Bend PAWS. (Contributed photo)

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving), a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services, received a financial boost recently thanks to an event held in Cross Creek Ranch this past spring.

The Fulshear community recently presented the organization a check for $6,905, courtesy of proceeds from April’s “Mutt Strut.”

“The event was a hit with dogs, their owners and everyone attending,” said Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch.

Admission to the event was free, but attendees were asked to make a $10 donation to Fort Bend PAWS or bring an item for the animal shelter.

The day was a procession of pup-themed activities, including a peanut butter-eating contest for dogs and a canine costume contest. Houston Disc Dogs performed, and a charity walk for dogs and their people preceded the event. The first 100 visitors received “wag” bags. Several people also went home with new “fur-ever” friends thanks to Fort Bend County Animal Services bringing several dogs for adoption to Mutt Strut. Newmark Homes covered the adoption cost.

