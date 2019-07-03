Fort Bend PAWS receives sizable donation from Cross Creek Ranch

Fort Bend PAWS (Pets Are Worth Saving), a nonprofit organization that raises funds and awareness for Fort Bend County Animal Services, received a financial boost recently thanks to an event held in Cross Creek Ranch this past spring.

The Fulshear community recently presented the organization a check for $6,905, courtesy of proceeds from April’s “Mutt Strut.”

“The event was a hit with dogs, their owners and everyone attending,” said Rob Bamford, general manager of Cross Creek Ranch.

Admission to the event was free, but attendees were asked to make a $10 donation to Fort Bend PAWS or bring an item for the animal shelter.

The day was a procession of pup-themed activities, including a peanut butter-eating contest for dogs and a canine costume contest. Houston Disc Dogs performed, and a charity walk for dogs and their people preceded the event. The first 100 visitors received “wag” bags. Several people also went home with new “fur-ever” friends thanks to Fort Bend County Animal Services bringing several dogs for adoption to Mutt Strut. Newmark Homes covered the adoption cost.