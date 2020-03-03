Fort Bend prison to be shuttered later this year

A Richmond prison will be shutting down later this year amidst declining inmate population and understaffing issues.

Senator John Whitmire’s office announced Feb. 20 that two Texas prisons will close in the coming months, including the Jester I Unit at 1 Jester Rd. in Richmond near the Aliana and Harvest Green neighborhoods. The other unit closing is the Garza East Unit in Beeville.

According to the most recent Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) data, the Jester I Unit holds a maximum of 323 inmates – mostly related to substance-abuse offenses – and employs 119 people.

Since 2007, the Texas Legislature has put a higher priority on funding treatment, diversion and rehabilitation programs in efforts to reduce inmate population, according to a news release from Whitmire’s office.

“Texas was at the forefront of criminal justice reform last decade,” Whitmire said in the release. “With sustained funding for treatment and prevention programs and a continued focus on additional reforms, Texas will continue to show the nation what it means to be tough, but smart on crime.”

The state has now closed 10 prisons over the last nine years, while inmate population has dropped from 157,000 in 2011 to just over 140,000, according to the release. There is no firm date for closure of either facility, though TDCJ Communications Director Jeremy Desel said the Garza East unit will likely close first followed by Jester I Unit.

“We’re always looking for the ways to be as efficient as we can possibly be with all of our resources, and constantly evaluating all of the statistical trends across the board,” Desel said. “It’s all constantly being looked at, and that’s where any sort of move like this comes from.”

Employees working at the Jester I Unit will be relocated to nearby prisons, according to the release, as will the prison’s special programs. There are six additional Jester facilities within a 30-mile radius, according to Desel, giving employees plenty of opportunities to seek work.

Meanwhile, the news release said the closures will free up about $20 million annually to cover additional shortfalls.

“I applaud the hard work of the leadership at TDCJ for never backing down on the goal of reducing incarceration rates and recidivism while never compromising public safety,” Whitmire said. “It is a triple win for the taxpayers, the employees, and the people trying to break the cycle of crime.”