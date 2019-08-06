Fort Bend Realtor makes appearance on internet show

It’s lights, camera, action for a Fort Bend County Realtor.

Sara Nguyen of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Gary Greene is part of the fifth season of “The American Dream,” a web-based show that debuts new episodes each Sunday at noon. She is one of 10 Houston-area agents selected for the series and said she will be featured in one episode per month over the course of one year.

Nguyen said the show can be viewed at https://americandreamnetwork.tv/ and also is available through Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku.

“The show is an opportunity to be an ambassador for Fort Bend County,” she said in a news release. “Plus, I’ll take viewers on some fun adventures along the way.”

Nguyen is taking viewers to Fort Bend listings, local dining and shopping finds, events and community causes that make the area desirable for home buyers.

In an episode that was filmed July 23 and is scheduled to air in August at a date to be determined, Nguyen went on a historic Texas paddleboat ride on the San Bernard River as it passed by her million-dollar riverfront listing. There was a subsequent tour of the six-acre property.