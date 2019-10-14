Fort Bend resident receives state nursing recognition

Richmond resident Paula Contreras has been recognized as the Texas Health Care Association’s (THCA) Certified Nurse Aide of the Year for Region 7, which includes Fort Bend County.

Contreras has worked as a certified nurse aide at Cambridge Health and Rehabilitation in Richmond for two years, also serving as a therapy tech connecting the therapist, nurses and residents. She also serves on the facility’s Quality Assurance Performance Improvement committee as well as the fall and safety committee while training new certified nurse aids.

Contreras, nominated by her coworkers, was recently recognized as one of 10 certified nurse aids of the year across the state during the THCA’s annual convention and trade show in Dallas.