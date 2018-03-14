Fort Bend Seniors joins March for Meals

Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels (FBS) will be participating in the 16th annual March for Meals – a month-long, nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels.

On Wednesday, March 21, local community leaders will participate in a Community Champions Celebration, delivering meals to homebound seniors in the area.

“The services we provide the seniors of Fort Bend and Waller counties are critical and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Manuela Arroyos, Chief Executive Officer of FBS. “We are always excited about including the communities we serve and their leaders in our mission. Together, we can keep seniors living independently, healthier at home and feeling more connected to their community as they age.”

March for Meals is a national campaign held annually during the month of March since 2002, initiated and sponsored by Meal on Wheels America to raise awareness of the struggles faced by our aging neighbors and to encourage action on the part of local communities. Hundreds of senior nutrition programs across the United States, like Fort Bend Seniors, promote March for Meals through public events, partnerships with local businesses, volunteer recruitment and fundraising initiatives.

“This March, hundreds of local Meals on Wheels programs will rally their communities to build the support that will enable them to deliver nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks to America’s most at-risk seniors all year long,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “With the demand for Meals on Wheels increasing along with our country’s senior population, we need to ensure that seniors are not forgotten.”

Individuals or groups that are interested in supporting Fort Bend Seniors Meals on Wheels efforts – either by volunteering or through in-kind or financial contributions – can visit www.fortbendseniors.org or contact FBS at 281-633-7049.