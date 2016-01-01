Fort Bend Star, Sugar Land Skeeters team up for summer fun

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

Are you ready for some championship-caliber fun?

The Fort Bend Star has teamed up with the Atlantic League champion Sugar Land Skeeters for Family Fun Day, which will be held Saturday, May 6, at Constellation Field.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature several fun activities for children along with vendors with information about a variety of topics, including summer camps, schools, hospitals, churches, vacation Bible schools, music schools, retailers, doctors, dentists and so much more.

This is a day that will showcase the best of summer events and activities in the greater Fort Bend County area. It will be like a one-stop-shopping event for parents to learn about things they can do for and with their children over the summer.

Kids can participate in many activities throughout the day. Activities include having the photo taken with Swatson, the Skeeters mascot, visiting with and getting autographs from Skeeters players, playing on the Skeeters playground and bounce houses, walking around the Skeeters outfield and enjoying food purchased from the Skeeters food kiosks.

In addition, participants will receive a coupon for a discount ticket to a Skeeters baseball game. They can even redeem it for the game that night against the New Britain Bees. The Skeeters begin defense of their first Atlantic League of Professional Baseball championship Family Fun Day is a free event, but registration is requested by visiting www.fortbendstar.com, calling 281-690-4200 or filling out and mailing in the form on page 10 of today’s paper.

Sponsorships and vendor space is still available by calling 281-690-4200.