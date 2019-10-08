Fort Bend tax office holding educational seminar

The Fort Bend County Tax Office, in conjunction with the Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, will host a property tax Seminar from 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 19 at the George Memorial Library in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carrie Surratt and newly appointed chief appraiser Jordan Wise will address topics such as how property values are assessed, the process for property owners to protest those values, examples of exemptions for which property owners may be eligible and the benefits that come with tax exemptions.

The seminar will also review tax calculations for individual properties, the accrual of penalties and interest from delinquent taxes, payment options for property owners whose taxes are in arrears and potential legal remedies tax entities may seek for unpaid property taxes.

Chip Sutton with Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP, will be on hand to answer questions from property owners relating to delinquent property taxes.

The seminar is free and open to the public. All current and potential property owners in Fort Bend County are encouraged to attend.