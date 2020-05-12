Fort Bend Tax Office reopens to public with limited capacities

The Fort Bend County Tax Office reopened to the public with reduced lobby capacity on May 4.

The office’s locations that have opened include the ones in Richmond, Missouri City, Sienna Plantation and Sugar Land. These offices are offering full-service auto and property tax processing at their normal business hours.

The Needville office remains closed to the public, though staff is processing transactions received through the drop box, mail, and dealer drop-offs.

“We are pleased to begin serving our customers in person again, even if it is at a reduced capacity,” Fort Bend County Tax Assessor-Collector Carrie Surratt said in a news release.

Residents can visit fortbendcountytx.gov/taxoffice and follow the Fort Bend County Tax Office’s social media pages for future updates.

Staff is also available to assist customers by email at FBCTaxInfo@fortbendcountytx.org or by calling 281-341-3710.

