Fort Bend teen arrested on child pornography charges

Police have arrested a Fort Bend County teenager on child pornography charges.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Dontis Alanis was arrested July 7 and charged with two counts of Possession of Child Pornography, a third-degree felony, following a four-month investigation by detectives assigned to the Human Trafficking/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit.

The FBCSO said in a news release that the unit executed a search warrant in the 13600 block of Krueger Road in the Guy area of Fort Bend County last week, leading to Alanis’ arrest.