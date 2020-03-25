Fort Bend’s first COVID-19 testing site to open Thursday

OakBend Medical Group will launch Fort Bend County’s first COVID-19 testing site on Thursday, the county announced.

Testing will be administered only to those who are prescreened and meet the criteria for COVID-19, the upper-respiratory disease caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which includes symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath. The county said healthcare workers with suspected exposure and people who are 65 and older as well as those with underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised) also are eligible to be tested.

Those who wish to be tested must call Telehealth at 281-238-7870 to schedule a screening. Patients who meet the testing criteria will then be given further instructions.

The county did not disclose the location of the testing site, which will operate from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday.

“We are proud to support this effort for the wellbeing of our residents. This is yet another example of the great work of one of our major Fort Bend community partners, OakBend Medical Group,” Fort Bend County Judge KP George said in a news release from the county. “For those seeking to be tested, it is important the guidelines and protocols are followed to ensure a smooth process.”

Test results will take between 24-48 hours to be processed, the county said. Testing will be charged to patients’ insurance for those who have Medicare, Medicaid or commercial insurance, with the cost of self-pay being $100, according to the county. Payments must be made by debit or credit card prior to arriving at the testing site.

For more information, visit https://www.fbchealth.org/testing-for-covid-19/?