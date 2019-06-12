Fort Settlement receives top marks in school rankings

Some of the area’s schools measured up well this year with the Greater Houston region and state of Texas.

Others didn’t make the grade.

Texas-based Children at Risk, a nonprofit that has spent more than a decade ranking Texas schools, recently released is 2019 public school rankings. The organization’s evaluations consider how well schools support economically disadvantaged students, annual test scores and year-over-year growth and, for high school evaluations, college and career readiness.

According to Children at Risk’s website, the annual rankings “aim to help parents, educators and community members understand how their schools are performing and spark dialogue on the quality of public education across Texas.”

Among area schools, Fort Settlement Middle School in Sugar Land achieved the high-water mark, ranking sixth among Houston-area middle schools and 19th in the state.

FSMS received the distinction of State School of Character in 2012 and 2015. and was most recently, FSMS was named a National School of Character.

“We appreciate the recognition. As with every school in our district, we believe every student should obtain the skills necessary to pursue futures beyond what they can imagine. We believe that one data point taken from one day in a school year is not a complete reflection of a student’s growth,” principal Michael Hejducek said. “Our staff uses the district core beliefs and commitments as guiding principles for students. Our school has always looked at ways to engage our teachers to deliver the best instruction in the best manner and develop students who strive to be the best they can be.”

Among high schools, Clements led area campuses with an A+ mark, while Austin and Ridge Point also received A grades. Among middle schools, Bowie, First Colony, Garcia and Sartartia also received A+, while six elementary schools received an A+ rating.

Below is the complete list of area public schools and their Children at Risk grades, with Houston-area and state rankings in parentheses:

HIGH SCHOOL

Clements: A+ (16th region, 63rd state)

Austin: A– (40th region, 161st state)

Ridge Point: A– (43rd region, 171st state)

Travis: B+ (59th region, 277th state)

Dulles: B+ (63rd region, 293rd state)

Elkins: B (72nd region, 384th state)

Kempner: B (84th region, 462nd state)

Hightower: C+ (108th region, 702nd state)

Bush: C+ (114th region, 773rd state)

Stafford: C– (138th region, 1,005th state)

Marshall: D– (173rd region, 1,270th state)

Willowridge: D– (178th region, 1293rd state)

MIDDLE SCHOOL

Fort Settlement: A+ (6th region, 19th state)

Sartartia: A+ (18th region, 69th state)

Garcia: A– (45th region, 202nd state)

Bowie: A– (50th region, 216th state)

First Colony: A– (55th region, 242nd state)

Quail Valley: B+ (85th region, 391st state)

Baines: B+ (91st region, 457th state)

Dulles: B (96th region, 505th state)

Sugar Land: B (104th region, 530th state)

Crockett: B (121st region, 639th state)

Stafford: C+ (169th region, 957th state)

Hodges Bend: C– (243rd region, 1,402nd state)

Lake Olympia: D (282nd region, 1,686th state)

Missouri City: D– (310th region, 1,933rd state)

McAuliffe: F (312th region, 1,967th state)

ELEMENTARY

Commonwealth: A+ (10th region, 27th state)

Cornerstone: A+ (14th region, 42nd state)

Sullivan: A+ (18th region, 51st state)

Colony Meadows: A+ (31st region, 104th state)

Sienna Crossing: A+ (42nd region, 145th state)

Walker Station: A+ (45th region, 157th state)

Madden: A (48th region, 181st state)

Scanlan Oaks: A (61st region, 230th state)

Brazos Bend: A (68th region, 273rd state)

Barrington Place: A– (102nd region, 399th state)

Drabek: A– (116th region, 453rd state)

Austin Parkway: A– (118th region, 459th state)

Schiff: A– (123rd region, 480th state)

Colony Bend: A– (126th region, 492nd state)

Sugar Mill: B+ (143rd region, 586th state)

Settler’s Way: B+ (151st region, 644th state)

Oakland: B+ (152nd region, 649th state)

Meadows: B+ (166th region, 735th state)

Leonetti: B + (181st region, 820th state)

Neill: B (226th region, 1,099th state)

Oyster Creek: B (228th region, 1,103rd state)

Highlands: B (233rd region, 1,123rd state)

Pecan Grove: B (255th region, 1,226th state)

Lexington Creek: B (284th region, 1,409th state)

Jordan: B– (294th region, 1,461st state)

Lakeview: B– (311th region, 1,525th state)

Palmer: B– (324th region, 1,583rd state)

Seguin: B– (356th region, 1,715th state)

Patterson: C+ (429th region, 2,113th state)

Quail Valley: C– (620th region, 3,089th state)

Armstrong: D+ (669th region, 3,337th state)

Stafford: D+ (670th region, 3,339th state)

Townewest: D+ (686th region, 3,394th state)

Dulles: D+ (695th region, 3,453rd state)

Briargate: D (726th region, 3,627th state)

Glover: D– (804th region, 3,995th state)

Lantern Lane: F (854th region, 4,261st state)

E.A. Jones: F (859th region, 4,274th state)

Hunter’s Glen: F (891st region, 4,426th state)