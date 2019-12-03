Fort Worth garden store opens Sugar Land location

Fort Bend County flower and plant lovers now have a new place to find their garden needs.

Cornelius Nursery, owned by Fort Worth-based Calloway’s Nursery, opened its third Houston-area store Nov. 27 at 6720 Highway 90 in Sugar Land. The new location offers fresh-cut Christmas trees as well as wreaths and garlands, along with seasonal flowers and poinsettias for the holidays.

Cornelius Nursery, which will celebrate its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in February, sells plants chosen for their performance in Texas gardens along with premium garden goods. It also offers Texas garden advice.

“We always look to open new stores in growing communities that are experiencing exponential growth, like Sugar Land, so we can be a knowledgeable gardening resource to local families,” Calloway’s Nursery CEO Marce Ward said in a news release.

For more information, visit calloways.com or follow Cornelius Nursery on its social media pages.