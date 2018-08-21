Foster edges Travis in playoff atmosphere

The Travis Tigers volleyball team came up just a few points short last Tuesday against the visiting Foster Falcons.

With the scored tied 14-14 in the fifth set, the Falcons scored the next two points to claim the win, 3-2. Foster started out fast as they won the first two sets, 25-12 and 25-17. In the third set, Travis jumped out to a 10-6 lead, but Foster tied it up at 16. Travis’ coach Nicole Hitt then called a timeout.

“I think they just realized they weren’t playing their best and they didn’t want to go out that way,” Hitt said. “We just stepped it up and focused on talking more and bring up our energy more. We were just able to turn it around.”

From then on, only a point would separate the two teams until the Tigers went ahead 24-22. Foster scored to make it 24-23 but Travis scored the final point to win the set, 25-23.

With the win, the Travis fans suddenly came to life, led by cheering from the junior varsity team. Foster’s junior varsity team was not to be outdone, and by the time the fourth set began, the noise level was deafening.

“The loud noise really helped with our intensity level,” Hitt said. “It really helped bring up our level of play.”

The fourth set saw the teams tied at 13-13. Travis then grabbed a three-point lead and held on to it until Foster crept to within one at 21-20. Travis then closed it out with a 25-22 win.

The fifth set was close the entire set. With the score tied 14-14 and everyone in the gym standing, Foster was able to score the final two points to win the set and the match.

“This type of match really helps us prepare for our district play and the playoffs,” Foster coach Morgan Hunter said. “You don’t get to play many five-set matches, so we want to learn from them. We just didn’t give up tonight.”

While disappointed with the loss, Travis coach Hitt was pleased with her team’s effort.

“They showed some fight and that is good. We just have to set the bar a little higher,” Hitt said. “That’s our goal, to get just a little better every game.”