Fotofest Fort Bend exhibit opens in courthouse

On March 22, CAM Fort Bend and the Fort Bend History Association opened a collaborative exhibition in the Fort Bend County Courthouse rotunda as part of Fotofest Fort Bend 2018.

The Fotofest Global Outreach Exhibition presents a photo display of the Fort Bend Global Initiative delegations led by County Judge Bob Hebert to the countries of China, Taiwan and Turkey in an effort to cultivate international relationships for the betterment of Fort Bend County. The mission of the Fort Bend Global Initiative is to enhance the quality of life in greater Fort Bend County by creating, fostering and promoting opportunities for international commerce, economic growth, educational exchange and cultural exchange.

The exhibition helps highlight how the museums have been able to engage with the county, collaborate on their efforts and encourage a deeper understanding of photography beyond the metropolis of Houston.

Fort Bend County welcomes all to stop by the historic courthouse rotunda during normal business hours to view the display, which will run through April 22.

“Global Initiatives, a non-profit organization funded thru donations, has been very successful with its efforts to establish meaningful relationships with like-minded communities overseas. The photos and artifacts displayed provide greater insight into their activities,” Hebert said.