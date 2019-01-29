Founders Circle for Cullinan Park Conservancy reaches 50 members

This photo of White Lake at Cullinan Park is by Irfan Ali. The Cullinan Park Conservancy recently reached its Founders Circle goal of 50 members.

Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) recently announced that its Founders Circle has reached its goal of 50 members.

Roberta and David Avery closed the circle with their generous gift. The Founders Circle was opened by the Conservancy in October 2017 as a unique fundraising initiative for a special group of park enthusiasts. The Averys, as well as all Founders Circle members, will receive permanent recognition at Cullinan Park among other benefits.

“Not only do these members receive recognition, but also the knowledge that their collective investment will advance our mission of enhancing and protecting the Park,” Conservancy Board Vice President Susie Goff said.

Relatively new to Fort Bend County, the Cullinan Park Conservancy is a nonprofit dedicated to capital improvements at the 754-acre, Joseph S. & Lucie H. Cullinan Park. The park is located in Sugar Land on Hwy. 6, just north of Hwy. 90A. The conservancy relies on foundation grants and corporate and individual donations to fund its efforts.

Visitors to the park will experience a wide diversity of landscape and wildlife. Whether it be for a picnic, some quiet fishing, or a walk on one of numerous trails, Cullinan Park is a perfect spot to enjoy a day in nature.

Fundraising efforts, including the Founders Circle, are culminating in exciting improvements at the park. The first part of Phase 1 of the 2012 Master Plan is under way. Those improvements include a permanent restroom, an overlook at White Lake, a new trail, two new trailheads, interpretive signage, landscape improvements, and understory clearing.

In addition, the conservancy is currently raising funds for a children’s nature exploration area and a loop trail around White Lake with an additional overlook on the west side. Future improvements identified include additional trails and signage, neighborhood “gateways” and a canoe/kayak launch.

For more information on the park or conservancy, visit www.cullinanparkconservancy.org, email cullinanparkconservancy@gmail.com or call 281-616-7860.