Four accused priests served in Fort Bend – Two have died, one has pending charges

Last week Catholic dioceses across Texas identified 286 priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, dating as far back as 1941.
That list includes four priests with connections to Fort Bend County. None are currently active and two are deceased.
Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese said Texas bishops listed the names to help victims heal and rebuild trust. He issued a statement in which he apologized and urged people to report any abuse.
“The crime of sexual abuse of minors is a grave crisis in the Church,” DiNardo said. “These sins have done great harm to the victims of the abuse and have deeply wounded the body of Christ, the Church. Those victimized by the clergy over the years need and deserve our prayers, outreach, and support.”
The four priests with connections to Fort Bend County include:
Robert Ralph Barzyk
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1932
Ordination: 1958
Status: Retired 1993
Removed from Ministry 1994
Deceased 2007
Assignments:
Holy Family, Wharton
Holy Name, Houston
Holy Rosary, Rosenberg
Newman Center, Wharton County Junior College
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Joseph, Baytown
St. Jude, Highlands
Jesse S. Linam
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1935
Ordained: 1961
Status: Retired 1998.
Lawsuit against him dismissed due to statute of limitation. In lawsuit, he was accused of misconduct with a boy 1973-1974.
Assignments:
Christ the King, Houston
Holy Rosary, Rosenberg
Newman Center, Galveston
Queen of Peace, Houston
Sacred Heart, Galveston
St. Ambrose, Houston
St. Andrew, Channelview
St. Henry, Freeport
St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport
Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville
Religious Order Priests
Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB
Religious: Basilian Fathers
Birth Year: 1916
Ordained: 1942
Status: Deceased 1998
Assignments:
Holy Family, Missouri City
Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg
St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), Angleton
St. Thomas High School
Manuel La Rosa Lopez
Diocesan: Galveston-Houston
Birth Year: 1957
Ordination: 1996
Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018
Assignments:
Sacred Heart, Conroe
St. Francis de Sales, Houston
St. John Fisher, Richmond
Tribunal
Lopez is currently facing criminal charges.
