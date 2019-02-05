Four accused priests served in Fort Bend – Two have died, one has pending charges

Last week Catholic dioceses across Texas identified 286 priests who were credibly accused of sexually abusing minors, dating as far back as 1941.

That list includes four priests with connections to Fort Bend County. None are currently active and two are deceased.

Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Galveston-Houston Archdiocese said Texas bishops listed the names to help victims heal and rebuild trust. He issued a statement in which he apologized and urged people to report any abuse.

“The crime of sexual abuse of minors is a grave crisis in the Church,” DiNardo said. “These sins have done great harm to the victims of the abuse and have deeply wounded the body of Christ, the Church. Those victimized by the clergy over the years need and deserve our prayers, outreach, and support.”

The four priests with connections to Fort Bend County include:

Robert Ralph Barzyk

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1932

Ordination: 1958

Status: Retired 1993

Removed from Ministry 1994

Deceased 2007

Assignments:

Holy Family, Wharton

Holy Name, Houston

Holy Rosary, Rosenberg

Newman Center, Wharton County Junior College

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Joseph, Baytown

St. Jude, Highlands

Jesse S. Linam

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1935

Ordained: 1961

Status: Retired 1998.

Lawsuit against him dismissed due to statute of limitation. In lawsuit, he was accused of misconduct with a boy 1973-1974.

Assignments:

Christ the King, Houston

Holy Rosary, Rosenberg

Newman Center, Galveston

Queen of Peace, Houston

Sacred Heart, Galveston

St. Ambrose, Houston

St. Andrew, Channelview

St. Henry, Freeport

St. Mary, Star of the Sea, Freeport

Sts. Peter and Paul, Bellville

Religious Order Priests

Raphael O’Loughlin, CSB

Religious: Basilian Fathers

Birth Year: 1916

Ordained: 1942

Status: Deceased 1998

Assignments:

Holy Family, Missouri City

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Rosenberg

St. Basil (Most Holy Trinity), Angleton

St. Thomas High School

Manuel La Rosa Lopez

Diocesan: Galveston-Houston

Birth Year: 1957

Ordination: 1996

Status: Removed from Ministry 2001, 2018

Assignments:

Sacred Heart, Conroe

St. Francis de Sales, Houston

St. John Fisher, Richmond

Tribunal

Lopez is currently facing criminal charges.