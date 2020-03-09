Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Mission Bend

A family of four died in what police are calling an apparent murder-suicide in Fort Bend County early Sunday morning.

Police said the four people found dead inside a Mission Bend home were related. Police say they believe the family’s father, identified as 48-year-old Ryan Brown, is responsible for the shooting. According to the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, Brown allegedly killed his wife, 49-year-old Lynette, and their two sons – 13-year-old Hayes and 16-year-old Sam – before turning a gun on himself.

“This is heartbreaking that an entire family is wiped out from the actions of one person,” Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said in a news release.

Nehls said his office received a call just after 4 a.m. Sunday from a concerned family member to do a welfare check in the 9200 block of Sabastian Drive in Mission Bend in the Houston portion of Fort Bend County.

Upon reaching the residence, Nehls said deputies received no response from a knock on the locked front door before peering in through the windows and seeing multiple people lying dead on the kitchen floor.

According to Nehls, police had not received previous calls for service to the affected family’s home.

“It’s a horrible crime scene, honestly. Just a horrible, horrible morning here in Fort Bend County,” he said. “In this case, we have an entire family now that is gone. It’s a very sad day.”