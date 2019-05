While major roadways are open and accessible, there is isolated street flooding that will prevent the following schools and facilities from being able to open:

Closed campuses for Wednesday, May 8

First Colony Middle School

Settlers Way Elementary

Colony Bend Elementary

Austin Parkway Elementary

Fort Bend ISD Annex

Fort Bend ISD will continue to be in contact with local emergency management agencies, and will continue to update staff and parents if there are additional changes.