Fort Bend Southwest Star Newspaper

Local News, Classifieds, Real Estate for Sugar Land, Richmond, Stafford, Missouri City, Katy

Free Comic Book Day

by Leave a Comment

Andy and Doann Phan, along with their children Sky and Zoe, check out free comic books Saturday at Bedrock City Comics in Missouri City. The Sugar Land family was participating in the national Free Comic Book Day, held the first Saturday of May each year. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *