Free Comic Book Day May 8, 2018 by Joe Southern Leave a Comment Andy and Doann Phan, along with their children Sky and Zoe, check out free comic books Saturday at Bedrock City Comics in Missouri City. The Sugar Land family was participating in the national Free Comic Book Day, held the first Saturday of May each year. (Photo by Joe Southern)
