Free income-tax help at Fort Bend County Libraries

Fort Bend County Libraries will again host representatives from the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP), who will provide free income-tax-preparation assistance for low-income taxpayers at several locations in the Fort Bend County library system through April 18.

Income-tax forms will no longer be available at the libraries, but patrons may use the libraries’ computers and printers to download and print out the forms from the IRS website, www.irs.gov, during regular library hours. A library card is needed to use the printers, and the cost to print is $.10 per black-and-white page.

Patrons should bring the following information to the session if possible: a photo ID; Social Security card(s) for self, spouse, and all dependents; last year’s tax return; W-2, 1099s, and any other compensation received in 2016; unemployment compensation statements; and any other documents that are necessary to complete your return.

April’s schedules are as follows:

George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview, Richmond:

Mondays, April 3, 10, 17; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursdays, April 6, 13; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturdays, April 1, 8; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cinco Ranch Branch Library, 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Katy; Meeting Room 1:

Mondays, April 3, 10, 17; 1 to 5 p.m.

Sugar Land Branch Library, 550 Eldridge; Meeting Room:

Mondays, April 3, 10, 17; 1 to 4 p.m.

Thursdays, April 6, 13; 1 to 4 p.m.

First Colony Branch Library, 2121 Austin Parkway, Sugar Land; Conference Room:

Tuesdays, April 4, 11; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wednesdays, April 5, 12; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Missouri City Branch Library, 1530 Texas Parkway; Meeting Room:

Tuesdays, April 4, 11; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Thursdays, April 6, 13; 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South, Fulshear; Meeting Room:

Friday, April 7; 1 to 4 p.m.

University Branch Library, 14010 University Blvd, Sugar Land; Conference Room 1:

Saturdays, April 1 and 8; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The income-tax-preparation assistance is free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call the library system’s Public Information Office at 281-633-4734.